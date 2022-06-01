Tereshin underwent plastic surgery to look like an 'alien'. — Picture via Instagram/kirill_tereshin_ruki_bazuki

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — A former Russian soldier who claimed to have once seen a ‘flying saucer’ and believed that he would meet extraterrestrials, decided to transform his face to look like an alien.

Spending about £3,600 (RM19,882) for his plastic surgery, Kirill Tereshin, 25, dubbed ‘Russian Popeye’ had also undergone petroleum jelly injections in past years to get bigger biceps.

Daily Star reported that Kirill Tereshin posted a video showing off his face and said how this face transformation will help him meet aliens when he dies.

He showed off his new look to his followers with enlarged lips, cheekbone fillers, plus shaping his lower jaw and forehead.

"I feel that when I die, I will get to them. I believe in this.

"The third transformation of my face is complete - successfully.

"How beautiful it is. Everything is done as it should be,” he said in a video.

Also a social media influencer, Tereshin added that he had injected petroleum jelly which strengthened his biceps to dangerously huge levels .

Admitting that he would need surgery to remove bits of hardened petroleum jelly and dead muscle from his biceps, Tereshin however has performed other surgeries elsewhere.

LadBible reported that Tereshin had undergone numerous corrective surgeries, including one last year to remove lumps of hardened jelly and ‘dead muscle’ from his biceps.

His arms are reportedly still suffering the effects of injections and his muscles remain swollen.

Sechenov Moscow State Medical University’s Dr Melnikov said that petroleum jelly is not designed for injection - only external application.

"Petroleum jelly affects the whole body, kidneys in particular.

"I think Tereshin did not fully realise the consequences of what he had been doing.”

Many fans took to TikTok to voice their concerns about Tereshin’s bulging biceps and the harm it can cause his body.