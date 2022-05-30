Genovasi University College has signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Sany Group to promote educational cooperation between Malaysia and China. — Picture courtesy of Genovasi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Malaysia’s Genovasi University College is teaming up with Hunan SANY Industrial Vocational and Technical College in a bid to promote Malaysia-China educational cooperation.

Both institutions recently held a virtual signing ceremony to kick off a joint training-based project.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening vocational education and the economic development of both countries.

Through the partnership, both institutions will carry out the Belt and Road international engineering talent training and engineering construction project called "Luban Workshop”.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, Hunan Provincial Commerce Department (Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Division) director Hu Songqiang and the China Embassy's first secretary in Malaysia Feng Jun.

Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between both parties, Riot said education was an important measure to eliminate national poverty, promote national economic growth and benefit the people.

He hoped that the signing of the agreement would further promote educational cooperation between the two countries.

Feng also welcomed the partnership and said China-Malaysia’s friendly relations have a long history since the establishment of diplomatic relations between both nations.

"The two countries have been promoting cooperation in various fields on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, and the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership has made great progress.”

This cooperation is expected to inject strong impetus into the high-quality development of Malaysia's economy, improve the technical skills, and economic and social development of Malaysian youth while meeting the human resource needs of Chinese-funded enterprises.

Sany Vocational College has been recognised as a featured training vase for foreign labour services in Hunan Province and has trained 46 international students and exchange students from 11 countries including India and Malaysia.