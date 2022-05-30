Circle of Hope programme aims to help educate and empower caregivers to better manage their loved ones living with mental health issues. — Picture by Gift Habeshaw/Unsplash via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Caring for a family member with mental health issues isn’t an easy task.

The pressure of looking after a loved one with mental ailment affects not only the caregiver’s mental health but also the person’s physical, social and emotional health.

In fact, caregivers often have an elevated risk of developing depression, anxiety and other related sickness as a result of chronic stress.

A group of experts recently voiced concern in an online forum that mental health problems are on the rise not only in Malaysia but globally.

Cases are also being detected among the younger population.

The forum was jointly organised by the Malaysian Psychiatric Association, the Health Ministry (MOH) and Janssen Pharmaceuticals in conjunction with the World Schizophrenia Day 2022 to highlight the pressing issues surrounding mental illness in the country.

It also saw the launch of a new programme dubbed Circle of Hope, which aims to empower caregivers through training.

Why focus on caregivers?

According to MOH national psychiatric services head Dr Salina Abd Aziz, managing mental health problems require a holistic and collaborative effort of multiple parties, including the patients’ family and society at large.

"Sensitising people around mental health patients is crucial to help them return to functionality.

"Therefore, we must also not forget the burnout and stress of caregivers who are on this journey.”

Dr Salina said making a difference for the patient calls for a 360-degree approach for effective caregiving for all concerned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Circle of Hope leader Dr Firdaus Abd Gani said every caregiver played a vital role in caring for their loved ones with mental illness and the challenges for both can be overwhelming.

Therefore, she said the Circle of Hope idea was designed to support and empower caregivers.

"The aim behind the Circle of Hope is essentially about empowerment through support and information.

"Modelled along a train the trainer concept, it allows caregivers to benefit from a support group to obtain stronger emotional support and the right information from other experts and caregivers who have similar experiences.”

Implemented with a three-pronged objective, the programme comprises a group of trainers who will train caregivers of mental health patients and at the same time touch the lives of these caregivers.

Dr Firdaus said it will upscale caregivers’ knowledge of mental illness and equip them to support the patients’ journey toward rehabilitation and recovery.

"It also seeks to develop the caregivers’ basic skills of advocacy so they can guide patients back to functionality.”

She also noted that the training is designed to address the primary impacts on families caring for mental health patients which centre on financial, social, psychological and physical health issues.

"The comprehensive training comprises five modules - understanding mental illness, the treatment of mental illness, handling crisis, caring for caregivers and recovery in mental illness.”

Through the training, caregivers will be guided to understand the cultural context, the myths and misconceptions of psychiatric illness, bio-psychosocial and spiritual components.

They will also get to learn how to communicate, detect signs and symptoms and where to seek help; and how to help patients return to work.

The worsening situation

Highlighting the need for such programmes, psychiatrist Datin Dr Riana Abdul Rahim said the incidence of mental illness in Malaysia has risen from 10.7 per cent in 1996 to 29.2 per cent in 2015.

According to her, 500,000 adults are currently dealing with depression in Malaysia.

"It’s becoming more common and it’s likely that every person knows at least one person with mental illness in his or her lifetime.”

Citing the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2015, Dr Riana said one in three Malaysian adults or approximately 29 per cent live with mental illness.

"Many more are potentially under-diagnosed, while 12 per cent of children have also been detected with mental illness,” said Dr Riana who is in charge of Mentari KL, a community mental health centre under MOH.

She also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the mental health issue in the country.

Referring to a recent study which was conducted between August and September 2020, Dr Riana said symptoms such as depression, anxiety and stress were detected among 1,163 participating adults.

"With such escalating numbers, mental health is expected to be the second most common health problem affecting Malaysians, after heart disease.

"It also poses a national burden as it impedes productivity, with the economic cost estimated to be about RM14.5 billion.”

Breaking the stigma

Debunking the myths and misconceptions surrounding mental illness, Malaysian Psychiatric Association president Dr Hazli Zakaria said mental illness is a treatable medical condition and requires early detection, diagnosis and treatment by a clinician.

"The concept of family involvement in helping care and support patients is core to what we seek to achieve.”

Dr Hazli said family members shouldn’t hesitate to refer their loved ones to a mental health professional if they detect abnormal patterns in their feelings, behaviour, thinking and changes in their overall physical well-being.

"Let’s play our part as a family member on this mental health journey.”