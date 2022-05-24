A ram in South Sudan has been sentenced to three years jail for killing a woman. — Picture via Facebook/ Mafu Sadam Gagamel

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A ram in South Sudan was sentenced to three years jail for killing a woman.

Prior to sentencing, the animal, which was arrested earlier this month in Rumbek East County, had spent a week in custody, Daily Star reported.

The woman, in her 40s, was left with multiple broken ribs and fractures after the ram repeatedly headbutted her as she was trying to stand up.

As a result of the attack, the woman, identified as Adhieu Chaping was left bloodied and later succumbed to her injuries.

The ram will now be kept at a military camp in Aduel County headquarters in Lakes State.

Lakes State police spokesperson Mabor Makuac confirmed the matter.

The ram's owner, Duony Manyang Dhal has been ordered to pay a fine of five cows to the victim's family.

Duony is also likely to lose the ram upon its release, due to a law in Lakes State that states any animal that kills a person is to be handed over to the deceased's family.