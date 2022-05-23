KL Wellness City kickstarted their first class with a total of 16 participants in Bukit Jalil area. — Picture courtesy of KL Wellness City

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Feeling drained from working too much or trying to break out from the humdrum pattern of being home all day? Township developer KL Wellness City has come up with a series of wellness and healthcare activities to cultivate a better work-life balance. One of the first initiatives will be its commitment to bringing yoga into the lifestyle of their staff and public of the Bukit Jalil community.

“I strongly believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind. In these modern days where everyone is working hard towards having a better life, they tend to forget that you can’t buy health with wealth,” managing director of KL Wellness City Datuk Colin Lee said in a statement today.

Their free yoga classes will be held on alternate Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm to 9pm at the sales gallery located across Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

The developers hosted the first class on May 9 with16 participants, followed by another class on May 17.

Future classes have been scheduled for May 23, May 30 and June 7, limited to 40 participants per session.

To commemorate the start of the class, KL Wellness City is exploring an adventurous yoga trend called the Juice Yoga, where it involves balancing a juice glass as you practice yoga.

Advanced registration is required to join these classes. To register, log in to https://bit.ly/kl-wellness-city-yoga-wellness.