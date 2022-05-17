UK man who teased police to ‘catch him if they can’ by commenting on his wanted post arrested (VIDEO)

The long arms of the law finally caught up with a man who challenged police to catch him in a comment on his wanted poster. ― Picture via Facebook/ Bedfordshire Police

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― A man who commented “catch me if you can” on his wanted appeal on Facebook has been jailed for eight years.

Police had been hunting for Jordan Carr, 20, in connection with an aggravated burglary when Bedfordshire Police shared the appeal in February 2021, BBC reported.

Bedfordshire Police said in January 2020 that Carr and a friend threatened two girls with an imitation firearm on Bedford Road in Kempston “to establish the whereabouts of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred five months prior on the same road”.

In February 2021, Carr was stopped and searched in Kempston after an aggravated burglary nearby but he gave officers a fake name.

Police then shared the wanted appeal before Carr was arrested in June 2021.

He was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence in February and convicted of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to an assault on a fellow inmate.

Carr of Enfield, London, was sentenced at the Guildford Crown Court to eight years in prison and ordered to serve an additional three years on licence.

He has been classified as dangerous by the presiding judge.

Bedfordshire Police's Detective Sergeant David Gordon said Carr was “an extremely violent individual who has a certain arrogance about him and thinks he is above the law”.

He said he “welcomed” the sentencing and hoped Carr would use his time in prison “to reflect on his dangerous behaviour and actions”.