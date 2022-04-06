China builds pet care centre for pets whose owners are isolated in Covid-19 centralised quarantine facilities

China has set up a pet care centre in Shenzhen that will look after pets whose owners are isolated in centralised quarantine facilities for Covid-19. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 ― China has built a pet care centre in Shenzhen to look after pets whose owners are isolated in Covid-19 centralised quarantine facilities.

Constructed on an 8,500 square metre site, the centre is currently undergoing trials, Global Times reported.

Touted to be the first in the country, the centre can house up to 300 cats or dogs at one time when it starts operations.

It is unclear when operation at the centre will officially begin.

Besides babysitting, the centre will also monitor the animal's health and provide medical treatment and all services offered are free.

The centre was to allay concerns of pet owners on their pets’ wellbeing when they are placed under mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

This as Chinese authorities extended their lockdown of Shanghai to cover all its 25 million people after a fresh surge in Covid cases, BBC reported.

There had initially been separate measures for the eastern and western sides, but the whole city is now subject to indefinite restrictions.

Shanghai is the largest city in China to be locked down to date.

The important financial hub has been battling a new wave of coronavirus infections for more than a month.