Safe and welcoming Ramadan: Muslims in Malaysia return in droves for first tarawih prayers without physical distancing after two years

Muslims in Malaysia flocked to local mosques and suraus to perform the first Tarawih prayers without any physical distancing after two years. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — This Ramadan, Muslims in Malaysia have flocked to local mosques and suraus to perform their very first tarawih prayers without any physical distancing after two years.

Physical distancing was required due to the Covid-19 pandemic where congressional prayers had to adhere to it as part of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

However, after April 1, Muslims in Malaysia were overjoyed as the physical distancing orders were lifted and they are once again able to perform congressional prayers normally again.

As a result, on Saturday evening, many Muslims arrived in droves to mosques and suraus to perform their first tarawih prayers, just a night before the annual fasting month of Ramadan began.

Tarawih prayer is a special prayer which is performed only in the month of Ramadan and although it is not obligatory, Muslims are encouraged to perform it as it is part of the Prophet Muhammad’s Sunnah.

Tarawih is performed after Isha’ prayers and it can be performed at home, alone or in congregation.

According to Wilayah Persekutuan Mosque Management’s (WPM) assistant director, Jamal Zaidi Ismail, their mosque received around 5,000 attendees filling their praying halls on Saturday night.

Jamal and his team, who were already expecting large turnouts that night, said that they made the necessary arrangements in ensuring a smooth and safe tarawih environment for all.

He said that aside from adhering to the State’s Islamic Department’s SOP where all worshippers must wear a face mask and must be fully vaccinated, WPM also went the extra mile where they will sanitise their prayer halls every night for the rest of Ramadan.

Although it is not part of the SOP, WPM also encouraged worshippers to bring their own prayer mat for an extra layer of safety precaution.

Worshippers at the Wilayah Persekutuan Mosque (WPM) can be seen arriving early at the mosque. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Jamal also said that they have around 46 personnel who will be on duty at WPM for traffic control, security and to monitor SOP adherence amongst worshippers.

These personnel vary from volunteers from the mosque, WPM management team as well as personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

“As part of our preparation for tarawih prayers, the management team has also introduced designated parking spots for worshippers where for those looking to perform 20 Rakaat’ of tarawih prayers, they can park at Zone A.

“As for those who’re looking to perform eight Rakaat’, they can park at Zone B and Zone C. This is to avoid traffic congestion and blocked parking.

“So, worshippers who have finished their eight Rakaat’ don’t have to worry about their car being blocked by others,” Jamal told Malay Mail.

He added that WPM also has other facilities such as lifts and escalators for the elderlies.

In accordance with the holy month of Ramadan, WPM has also prepared over 20 programmes which started a week before Ramadan.

These programmes include religious forums, talks, Quran reciting as well as a Bubur Lambuk drive thru and also a Buka Puasa programme for the whole month of Ramadan.

“For our Buka Puasa programme, we are preparing meals for 400 to 500 people. So, for Musafir (travellers) and for those in need of a Buka Puasa meal, you’re more than welcome to join us.

“We also have another programme called ‘Kongsi Rezeki’ where the public are invited to break their fast at WPM and they’re encouraged to bring extra food for everybody else as Ramadan is the month of giving.

“As for our Bubur Lambuk drive-thru programme, it is only for 10 days and we will be preparing around 1,000 packs every day and we will have tent near the main entrance,” Jamal said, adding that the Bubur Lambuk will be prepared by WPM members.

WPM recorded around 5,000 attendees during their first Tarawih prayers on Saturday night. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Aside from that, Malay Mail also approached a few worshippers at WPM during the first night of tarawih prayers to find out more about their experiences.

Kamal, who attended the prayers with his family said that they were grateful to get the opportunity to bring their youngest son to experience his first ever tarawih.

“Our youngest son was born in 2019, so in 2020 and 2021, he didn’t have the chance to truly experience what Ramadan is like.

“We’ve already told him that we’ll be going to a big mosque for tarawih tonight and he was so excited when he saw the lights and crowds at WPM when we arrived just now.

“We really hope that this will be the new norm. Moving forward, we hope that the Covid-19 situation improves, and people can get back to attending physical events without fear in the future,” Kamal said.

According to the current SOP, there is no age limit for children to join in congressional prayers; however, they are required to be fully vaccinated.

Mohd Faizuddin Md Zain said he and his family came all the way from Sungai Buloh just to celebrate the coming of the holy month with other worshippers.

“This year’s Ramadan atmosphere is truly amazing compared to two years ago. The atmosphere really feels like the good old days before the pandemic.

“At first, I thought of bringing my family to a mosque near our house, but my wife asked me to come here instead as this day is like a celebration already.

“We’re truly grateful and happy to be able to welcome Ramadan again!” Faizuddin told Malay Mail.

According to the SOP set by the State's Islamic Department, there is no age limit for children to attend congressional prayers; however, they're required to be fully vaccinated.

Aside from WPM, mosques from all over Malaysia also reported receiving a huge number of attendees during the first night of tarawih this year.

According to Bernama, Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur which can cater up to 3,000 attendees was packed with visitors on Saturday night.

In Sabah, around 2,000 worshippers were reported visiting the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque while there were around 1,200 worshippers attending the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile in Terengganu, around 1,000 worshippers attended the tarawih prayers at the Al-Abrar Bukit Tok Beng Mosque with another 1,000 recorded attending the Raudhatul Jannah Mosque in Melaka.

For WPM, this year’s tarawih prayers will be led by Sheikh Abdul Rahman El-Dasuki from Egypt.