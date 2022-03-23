Taiwanese man calls police to report scam call but gets nabbed for having arrest warrant

A Taiwanese man was arrested after he called police to report a scam call only to find he has an arrest warrant. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — A Taiwanese man thought he was performing his civic duty by reporting a scam call to police — only to get himself nabbed for having an arrest warrant.

The 42-year-old man, identified by his surname Hung, had contacted Kaohsiung police to complain he had received a call that he was being sought after by the government, Taiwan News reported.

When police arrived at his home, Hung told them that the caller had told him the call was from the prosecutor’s office.

Hung said he believed the call to be a scam as the government would not be so kind to inform the people of such notification.

However, a check by police on their records confirmed that Hung indeed had an outstanding arrest warrant for drunk driving.

He was then arrested on the spot after being informed of his rights.

Hung has been on the wanted list since November.

Hung was said to have started drinking heavily due to work stress and failed to show up for questioning after getting involved in a drunk driving case.