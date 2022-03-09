Agong motorcade escorts Uncle Kentang's ambulance carrying patient to IJN

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s motorcade escorted Uncle Kentang’s ambulance to IJN. ― Picture via Facebook/kuancheeheng.official

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Three traffic police motorcycle outriders escorting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah made a prompt decision to usher an ambulance en route to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

The ambulance, which belongs to prominent social activist Kuan Chee Heng was on its way from Section 14 in Petaling Jaya to IJN.

Kuan, better known as Uncle Kentang, posted on Facebook a video of the three police bikers clearing traffic for the ambulance on Sprint Highway.

“Thank you to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who allowed three police officers to accompany our ambulance while carrying a patient from Section 14, PJ to IJN,” posted Kuan on Facebook.

Kuan told Malay Mail that the incident happened this morning and was thankful to His Majesty for his kindness.

“My ambulance was on the way to IJN when the Agong entourage saw the vehicle.

“The lead motorcade then approached the ambulance and signalled the driver to follow them.”

Kuan said the motorcade cleared the way for the ambulance until Jalan Parlimen.

“I would like to thank His Majesty for his kind and swift decision.”

Kuan said the ambulance reached IJN at 9.45am where the patient is receiving medical treatments.

This comes after a recent viral incident where an ambulance was stopped to give way to a VIP convoy.

The incident sparked anger online among social media users who said the ambulance should have been given priority.