Woman rushed to hospital after getting sex toy stuck in her private parts (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― A woman had to be rushed to the hospital after she fainted from using a sex toy.

Taking to her TikTok, the woman who claimed to be an army officer, said she was stationed away from home at the time of the incident.

“The toy got like 10 different settings on it so the first couple of things I use them like a lot of times so one day I just decided to just crack this whole what right quick,” the woman using the handle _alashawn2 said in the clip.

The Sun quoted the woman as saying that on the day of the incident, she set the toy at a level that comes with suction mode.

However, after inserting the toy, the woman was horrified to find she could not get it out.

“I try pull the toy out and it would not come out ― the suction cup was not moving.”

“I could not get myself up because my body is so weak that I am on the floor. Next thing I know, I blacked out.”

She included a shot taken at the hospital bed to back up her story although her location was not mentioned.

Her clip has since been viewed 2.2 million times.