Giant Hypermarket Watch: Stock up on your basic hygiene essentials with these amazing deals

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — Running low on essential basic hygiene products for the month?

Head to Giant — and get your necessities in one go such as a bottle of 640g of Safi Shayla Shampoo for RM14.90 as compared to its net price of RM18.10

Sanitising wipes enriched with vitamins and aloe vera is a must-buy as it comes with a good deal for only RM5.45.

For women thinking of getting sanitary pads, the Sofy Body Fit Comfort Nite is going for RM13.70 as compared to the net price of RM14.99.

These amazing deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means “lower prices for longer” that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign which covers daily essentials across selected fresh and grocery items aims to help Malaysians save their ringgit especially through these tough times brought on by the pandemic.

