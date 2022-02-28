UK pet food manufacturer offers RM28,000 to pet owners to monitor pet’s poop for two months

A dog food manufacturer in the UK is offering pet owners RM28,000 to smell their pets poop. — Picture courtesy of SY Cheah

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A pet food manufacturer in the UK is offering pet owners £5,000 (RM28,047) to monitor their pet’s poop for two months.

In a statement issued via its website, the successful pet owner is required to sniff their dog’s poop to test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog’s digestion, stool odour and general health.

“For the role to be successful we will ask the owner to record their experience of introducing their dog to a plant-based diet, monitoring their bowel movements, stool odour, health, energy levels, behaviour, sleep pattern and physical attributes, such as weight, skin, and fur condition.”

“Both at the beginning and the end of the initial two-month period, the dog will receive a general exam from a registered vet to assess how the transition to a plant-based diet has impacted their digestive and general health,” the company Omni wrote.

Apart from the payment, Omni will also cover all food expenses for the diet change, as well as support from a dog nutritionist to ensure the diet transition is done properly.

The successful candidate will also be given a supply of sustainable dog toys and vegan treats to keep their four-legged friend happy between meals.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and own a dog with a current non-plant-based diet

Closing date to apply is March 31 although it was unclear how many positions will be filled.