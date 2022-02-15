Feng shui master: Don’t waste oranges on Chap Goh Meh, use social media to find ‘Mr Right’

Feng shui master recommends people to utilise social media on Chap Goh Meh instead of wasting mandarin oranges. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Chinese New Year is coming to an end, which means it’s time for single ladies to look for their Mr Right on Chap Goh Meh today.

While many people still practice the centuries-old ritual to toss mandarin oranges into lakes or rivers, feng shui master Jessie Lee doesn’t really recommend it in this day and age.

According to her, the ritual not only causes food wastage and littering in the lake but it isn’t safe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those who wish to find their perfect match on the day, Lee said it’s best to opt for a 21st-century solution.

“Use social media.

“In the olden days, people had no other choices as there was no social media or technology.

“Hence they had to resort to the traditional method of tossing mandarin oranges into lakes to express their intention.

“But we are living in a different world now.”

Apart from utilising social media, Lee said those who are keen to find their other half may bathe in chrysanthemum flowers of seven different colours to cleanse the energy and activate peach blossoms, which is the relationship element.

“Use chrysanthemums of red, orange, yellow, green or pink, blue, purple and white to cleanse the energy and boost vibrant and growth energy within yourself.

“On social media, you may consider changing your profile picture to a mandarin orange with contact details on auspicious timing.”

To further activate good energies on Chap Goh Meh, Lee said you may place a vase of chrysanthemums or yellow sunflowers at southeast (135 degrees) of your house between 11am and 3pm.

Lee said those born under the zodiac signs of Rabbit, Goat, Rat and Ox would benefit the most on Chap Goh Meh this year.

She also noted that Chap Goh Meh this year clashes with those who were born in the year of the Snake.

Due to the clashes, Lee said this year’s ritual may not be as effective for the Snake and Monkey.