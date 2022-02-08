Social media users try to help Sarawak man after wife ‘catches’ him buying GI Joe toy on Facebook

Social media users came to Sarawak man’s aid after his wife discovered he bought a new toy on Facebook. — Picture via Facebook/ Kuching ToyBitz and Muhammad Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A Sarawakian man was caught red handed by his wife after she stumbled upon a photo of him buying a new toy on Facebook recently.

This is after a toy store in Kuching’s City One Mall, ToyBitz, shared a photo on their Facebook page of the man, Muhammad Nazmi Rosli, posing with his new GI Joe action figure.

However, unexpectedly, quick-witted social media users came to Nazmi’s aid after his wife left a simple yet chilling comment on the toy store’s post asking her husband, “did you buy another toy??”.

Random social media users commented, trying to “defend” the husband by stating that the action figure was actually a good investment while others claimed that Nazmi was buying the toy on their behalf.

“Thank you for buying this for me. I’ve been searching for this figure for a long time. I’ll message you later for postage details,” commented user Hanis Harani.

“Oh, this G.I Joe toy is actually cheap at present time. However, the price can go up to ten times the price now in ten years’ time,” user Saifuldin Nid commented.

“This G.I Joe is cheap, eventually the price will go up and could possibly be much more valuable than gold,” commented user Abdul Hasib Rezazali.

Meanwhile, according to the 29-year-old primary school teacher, the purchase was an impromptu one and he wasn’t expecting that his wife would find out about it so soon.

“I was in Kuching’s City One Mall that day and I passed by the toy store by accident. The purchase was spontaneous, and it didn’t occur to me to tell my wife about it at that time.

“The store owner then asked to take a photo of me with my new toy as it is a norm here in Malaysia to do that, it’s like an appreciation gesture towards customers.

“But I didn’t expect that my wife would discover it that soon and I’m even more surprised by the spontaneous reactions from social media users,” Nazmi told Malay Mail.

His wife, he added, was “okay” with his purchase.

The Sarawakian man, Muhammad Nazmi Rosli has been an avid action figure collector since 2011, here is Nazmi with some of his collections. — Picture courtesy of Muhammad Nazmi Rosli

Nazmi who was amused by the speedy reactions from social media users, had screenshots of the comment section and reshared it on his Twitter where it has garnered over 25,000 likes and has been retweeted over 12,000 times with users finding the whole situation amusing.

When talking about toys as investments, Nazmi explained that there are toys that are worth a lot.

“The G.I Joe toy that I bought recently is just RM250 but there are certain action figures whose prices can go up depending on the timing.

“For example, the 2002 Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman figure price has gone way up since the release of Spiderman: No Way Home.

“Aside from that, the condition of the action figures also plays an important role when it comes to defining its value,” he said.

Nazmi is also an avid action figure collector who has been collecting six-inch action figures since 2011.

Although most of his toy collections are from the Marvel and DC universe, he would also occasionally collect GI Joe toys as well.