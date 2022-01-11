Hackers screen porn video during tennis star Novak Djokovic’s virtual court hearing

Hackers streamed porn video during Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s virtual hearing to decide if he stays on to play the Australian Open. — Picture via Facebook/ Novak Djokovic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Hackers targeted tennis player Novak Djokovic’s virtual court hearing by airing a porn video moments before a judge ruled he could remain in Australia.

The report came following claims the world number one had been arrested after his court win as his supporters clashed with police who used pepper spray to control them, The Sun reported.

According to the portal, the hearing was streamed online via links between the judge’s office, the government and Djokovic’s lawyers but hackers managed to tamper with the links and used it to stream porn and music.

The proceedings had begun at 10am on Monday as Djokovic’s lawyers presented their case to Judge Anthony Kelly but when more people logged into the live feed, the system crashed.

Journalists who clicked on a Microsoft Teams link provided by the court, that had expired, came across porn images and music.

Responding to the matter, News Corp’s head of digital sports, Emily Benammar, tweeted: “Porn: The one thing this whole Djokovic saga had been missing.”

Porn: The one thing this whole Djokovic saga had been missing.https://t.co/AIk4FJ6pJh — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) January 10, 2022

It was previously reported that the 34-year-old Serbian had been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne after he failed to present a solid medical reason for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season that will begin on January 17 following a medical exemption from the Australian Open organisers.