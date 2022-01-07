Klang man who survived on eating plain rice, leftover food now has own ‘kerepek ubi’ business (VIDEO)

Haiqal, who used to dabble in various odd jobs, now has his own ‘kerepek ubi’ business and plans to expand it. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Klang boy Habiel Haiqal Jamil once had a budget of RM50 monthly eating just plain rice and leftover food from his burger stall to keep him afloat.

Fondly known as Haiqal, 23, he also documented how he had to dabble in various odd jobs just to become the successful entrepreneur he is today.

At 18, he quit his studies to help his mother to support the family as his father was unable to work because he was sick and had to undergo various hospital treatments.

The second of three children told mStar that he wanted to lighten burden of his mother, who only earned RM1,000 monthly.

“I sold burgers for about three to four months in Kuala Lumpur and used RM50 monthly to buy plain rice with leftovers from the burger stall such as the vegetables and extra meat patty.

“And then, I wore different hats doing different things — working in a factory, being a delivery man, and working in grocery shops in various areas such as Puchong, Bukit Jalil, Bangi and Setapak.”

But life took a different turn for him during the movement control order as he learned a few business strategies in a manufacturing company that opened his eyes to exploring new opportunities and business tricks.

“Last year, I sold my homemade facial wash for about seven months but business didn’t do very well.

“And then one day, I just decided to sell kerepek ubi in October last year armed with all the business skills I had.

“Kerepek ubi is a traditional delicacy that will never lose its authenticity and that was why I decided to sell them,” he said.

In the span of three months, he sold 500 bottles of kerepek ubi and is now focusing on expanding the business.

His hard work has also proven successful as he even managed to buy himself a brand new Proton Axia.

His salary has also reached RM10,000 — something which he says is a dream come true for him.