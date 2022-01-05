Japan’s ‘most beautiful bookstore’ Tsutaya Books to open at Pavilion Bukit Jalil by April 2022

Book lovers can look forward to the opening of Japan's Tsutaya Books at Pavilion Bukit Jalil by the first quarter of this year. — Picture courtesy of Pavilion Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — This year is shaping up to be a mega bookstore revolution with Kuala Lumpur welcoming Japan’s Tsutaya Books at Pavilion Bukit Jalil and Taiwan’s Eslite Spectrum set to open at The Starhill.

Both are opening their first South-east Asian stores in Malaysia.

By the first quarter of 2022, KL-lites will get a taste of Japan’s Tsutaya Books at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Tsutaya Books is Japan’s largest bookstore chain with more than 1,400 stores in Japan, Taiwan and China. Both the Tsutaya brand and Tsutaya Books have an all encompassing Japanese pop culture platform.

The store will feature a unique concept themed ”Cultivate Culture & Lifestyle” where they hope to offer an environment to foster relationships and community bonds.

The 31,000 square feet space will have a bookstore and cafe. Expect specialised merchandise and activity areas as well.

The bookstore will be manned by a team of expert concierges who will be on hand to offer personalised recommendations and assistance.

You can also shop curated gifts and souvenirs such as fine writing stationery, arts and crafts, interior decor items, fragrances and more.

“We look forward to launching our first South-east Asia bookstore with Pavilion Bukit Jalil and we cannot wait for Malaysians to experience the Tsutaya brand for the first time. In line with our vision to cultivate culture and lifestyle, we hope to create a space for families and children who love books, design, and art to grow, explore and thrive together at Tsutaya Books,” said Head of Tsutaya Books Malaysia Hideyuki Uemoto.

Touted as “one of the world’s most beautiful bookstores” by online magazine Flavorwire, Tsutaya Books will be the perfect eye candy for all on social media. We can expect a unique design as each Tsutaya outlet has a distinct personality. Notable Tsutaya stores include the iconic T-site at Daikanyama, Shibuya and Ginza Six in Tokyo.

As reported by The Edge Malaysia, Tsutaya Books is brought in by KLSE listed Global Oriental Berhad who partnered with Japanese Sojitz Corporation to ink a deal with Tsutaya Books franchise holder, Culture Convenience Club Co Limited.

Over at The Starhill, Taiwan’s Eslite Spectrum is also set to open its doors this year too. No confirmed opening date has been announced for The Starhill’s anchor tenant.

In an interview with The Edge Malaysia, it was mentioned that the store will span 70,191 square feet which is more than double Tsutaya Books.

It will have a selection of Chinese, English and Malay books, music and handmade goods. The bookstore is also envisioned as a cross cultural and creative exchange between Malaysia and Taiwan.

You can also watch various events there and dine within their themed restaurants and coffee shops.

