Bulgarian woman with ‘biggest lips’ in the world to inject lips for 27th time this Christmas

Bulgarian woman Andrea Ivanova will be getting her 27th lip filling this Christmas to live up to her biggest lips in the world title. — Picture via Facebook/ Andrea Ivanova

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A Bulgarian woman, said to have the biggest lips in the world, is further enhancing her pout this Christmas by getting her lips injected for the 27th time.

Andrea Ivanova, 24, is undertaking the procedure as she wants to look like a Bratz doll, Jam Press reported.

“I like them a lot and feel much better,” the woman who hails from the city of Sofia said of her ginormous kissers.

Ivanova, who first had filler several years ago when she was feeling insecure about her thin lips, said she immediately gained a sense of self-confidence — and the attention of men.

“Many men from all over the world would write to me on my social media networks offering me money, trips and inviting me to meetings all the time.”

Ivanova, who has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, said she was not worried about her big lips bursting.

With each procedure costing around US$265 (RM1,119), Ivanova has spent over US$5,000 (RM21,120) to date perfecting her pout.

Apart from her lips, the purple-haired woman also had a face lengthening and contouring procedure recently to alter the shape of her chin and jawline, costing her around US$660 (RM2,787).