Peta takes aim at trendy shops, launches satirical store that ‘sells’ products made from human or animal parts

Animal rights organisation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), has launched a satirical ”store” that takes aim at trendy shops. — Picture via Facebook/ PETA

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), has launched a satirical “store” that takes aim at trendy shops.

The “store”, Urban Outraged, features items supposedly made from human or animal parts, New York Post reported.

At a glance, the clothing and accessories are made from the finest leather but upon closer inspection, there are human faces on the jackets, human teeth on the shoes, and human blood oozing from the bags.

The campaign is reminiscent of Buffalo Bill’s human suit from 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, and was designed to put a spotlight on popular retailers that continue to peddle clothing made of animal leathers and furs.

Peta’s executive vice-president Tracy Reiman said a cow’s skin belongs on its body.

“And she feels fear and pain in a slaughterhouse every bit as much as you or I would,” she said.

Reiman added that Urban Outraged challenges shoppers to see the individual behind every bit of animal skin on store racks and shelves.

Products on the site are digital illustrations of how Peta imagines human leather goods.

The animal welfare advocacy group is known for their often outlandish and, sometimes, offensive attempts to raise awareness of animal cruelty across industries and promote veganism, including a recent provocative ad designed to titillate viewers through sexualised fruits.

In September, the organisation released a 35-second clip showing human fingers fondling the juicy core of an orange, kiwi, avocado and other plant-based foods, which are said to boost libido and stamina in the bedroom.

The organisation had also attacked the fashion industry through a campaign called “Be a Sweater They Said”.

The campaign saw a two-and-a-half-minute video narrated by Peta’a senior vice-president Lisa Lange that takes the viewer through purportedly real-life footage of farms and factories across the world, where animals are beaten into submission before being slaughtered for their skin, fur and feathers.