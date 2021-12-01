Pahang daughter’s creative idea in using mini crane to help move paralysed father praised on social media (VIDEO)

Aisyah Ishak using the crane to help hoist her father from the wheelchair to be lowered on his bed. — Screengrab via TikTok/aisyahishak5

PETALING JAYA, Dec 1 — A Pahang daughter’s love for her paralysed father and her creativity, garnered online praise.

In the video, Aisyah Ishak’s father who has a neurological disease sat in a cloth harness before being hoisted up by a mini crane from his wheelchair, and lowered on his bed.

The Pahang-born young woman said didn’t think that many would be amazed at her idea as her sole purpose of putting the video was to show her other siblings how useful the crane can be in helping her father.

“I never knew many would message to ask me about its usage and that many too were inspired to use the crane to help transport sick people.

“I bought the crane on Shopee while I made my own DIY cloth to be used to wrap my father to be transported from one place to another.”

She told mStar that in 2008 when her father was diagnosed with a neurological condition.

“While he recovered, he had an injury after that while playing sepak takraw and one of his veins in his leg ruptured.

“And in 2017, his neurological condition worsened and he had difficulties walking and he has been paralysed since December last year.

“Only his right hand is able to move and he relies fully on a wheelchair.”

Aisyah, a 22-year-old graduate from Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) said that she is lucky that her classes are all online as she can help her father with his chores.

She said that she makes sure she wakes up as early as 5.30 in the morning and then heads to the market to sell fresh food on a part-time basis.

“I’m glad dad doesn’t have any other ailing problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure or any other serious disease.

“And I have no qualms cleaning him or looking after him as he has sacrificed and done so much for me when I was younger.

“This is the man (father) that made sure all his children including me went to university to study and emphasised the importance of education.”