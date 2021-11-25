Woman in China makes false police report to gain entry into husband's hotel room

A woman in China made a false report to the police to get a hotel to open the door to her husband's room. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― A woman in China has been arrested by police after she made a false report to gain entry into her husband's hotel room.

The husband had gone to stay at the hotel in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province after quarrelling with his wife, Global Times reported.

After tracking him down, the woman, identified by her surname Li, tried asking the hotel receptionist to open the door to his room but was turned down.

She then decided to call the police and told them her husband was with a prostitute in the room in a last ditch attempt to get the hotel to open the door.

The man, however, was later found to be alone in the room.

Investigations revealed that the couple had not been on good terms for the past few years.

The finally decided to move into a hotel, telling his wife they needed to stay apart for a while.