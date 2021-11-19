Nestlé Malaysia raises RM100,000 for heart patients in need through its virtual walkathon

Actress and comedian Sharifah Sakinah (left) and actor Safwan Nazri have achieved their running targets to help the good cause. — Pictures via Nestle Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — A total of 12,988 Malaysians have walked more than a million miles to help raise funds for heart patients in need.

Spearheaded by Nestlé Omega Plus, the Walk A Million Miles month-long virtual event fulfilled its pledge to donate RM100,000 to partners Yayasan Jantung Malaysia (YJM) and Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) Foundation.

Based on reports, on average, each participant clocked in 7,200 steps a day leading to a monthly average of 216,000 steps per participant throughout September.

A heart patient at IJN Sokalingam Karuppiah shared that initiatives like Walk-a-Million-Miles are beneficial as it helps heart patients in need.

“I was unable to take on the sum of the hospital bills so when IJN Foundation informed me that Nestlé Omega Plus will help me with part of the cost of my treatment, I was extremely grateful.

“I am very supportive of Walk-a-Million-Miles and I pledge to do my part to give back so other people who are in dire need can get a helping hand too,” he said.

YJM’s Datuk Gurbakhash Singh said that with heart diseases continuing to rise, it is important to advocate heart-healthy lifestyles for individuals and their families.

“With heart diseases continuing to rise, it is extremely critical for us to advocate heart-healthy lifestyles for ourselves and our families.

“Walking 10,000 steps daily can help mitigate risks of cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

IJNF chairman Datuk Seri Dr Aishah Ong also commented and said that the initiative is a great opportunity to reach and empower Malaysians to take charge and care for their hearts.

Nestle Malaysia Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols said that the company was delighted to be supporting both YJM and IJN because it’s a good cause.

“We are proud to support them and thankful to everyone who participated in Walk-a-Million-Miles 2021

“And for contributing to our goal of one million miles and raising awareness for heart health across the nation,” he said.