‘Not Andy Lau’: Lee Chong Wei pens cute but loving message to wife for ninth wedding anniversary

National badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei pens a cute but emotional message to his wife, Datin Wong Mew Choo for their 9th wedding anniversary. — Picture from Instagram/Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Datuk Lee Chong Wei has penned a cute but loving message to his wife, Datin Wong Mew Choo for their ninth wedding anniversary.

The 39-year-old badminton legend took to Instagram to share photos of him and his wife along with the special anniversary wish.

Lee started the caption with “I never knew I know how to dream. Until I met you” before reminiscing on his proposal to Wong in Gold Coast, Australia adding that it was the most nervous moment of his life.

He said he was more nervous about proposing to Wong compared to competing at the Olympic finals.

“My heart dropped when you kept quiet when I popped the question. Was I not good enough for you? Was I not handsome enough for you?

“I look in the mirror every day, not Andy Lau but boleh-cari-makan ma my face (my face is not that bad). But luckily, after a long pause, you teared up and said yes!” he wrote in the post.

He also said that he aimed to keep his promise that he made to his wife’s parents which is to protect her when he took her hand in marriage before wishing a “Happy nine years anniversary, laopo” in the post.

“Next year 10 years huh? Let’s plan a romantic 10-year anniversary as hopefully covid situation gets better. I’m already dreaming of Bora Bora or Lake Louise already.

“Side note: This nine years anniversary is a bit low-key, but I will buy you that Siakap fish (seabass) from Langkawi,” Chong Wei captioned the post.

Chong Wei’s post has amassed over 100,000 likes with comments from friends and fans wishing him and his wife a happy anniversary.

The former national shuttler tied the knot with Mew Choo on November 9, 2012.

They have two sons, Kingston and Terrance.