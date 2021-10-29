Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week returns with 48 Malaysian designers for biggest show yet

KLFW 2021 takes place from November 1 to November 7. — Picture courtesy of KLFW

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) will be returning to its old stomping ground at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur following last year’s virtual edition due to the pandemic.

KLFW will take place from November 1 to November 7, showcasing 48 Malaysian designers and their ready-to-wear collections both digitally and in real life.

Since its inception in 2013, KLFW has been a vital platform for seasoned and emerging designers in the country to celebrate and honour the fashion community’s creations.

Reflecting their motto of ‘wear local, dress global’, KLFW has created avenues for fresh talents to take their work internationally whilst building a style-conscious society over the years.

Last year saw 60 designers taking part in the fashion event to promote messages of revival and sustainability.

This year’s show is KLFW’s biggest yet as Malaysia transitions from a series of lockdowns that have rendered countless industries to take a backseat, including fashion.

“We have certainly gone through some tumultuous times. However, with all other crises, this too shall pass,” KLFW founder Andrew Tan said in a press release.

“Although the road to recovery will not be an easy one, together we will always come out stronger.

“I am heartened to see that the designers who are with us for KLFW 2021 showed resilience, re-imagined their businesses, and made internal processes more effective at creating a leaner, more efficient workplace.” Physical shows will be held at Pavilion KL and there are 14 virtual shows. — Picture courtesy of KLFW

Fashion lovers can look forward to 26 physical shows from November 3 to November 7.

Prior to that, there will be a series of digital shows on HURR.TV on November 1 to November 2.

KLFW fans will also be able to catch 14 shows in the comfort of their own home, 12 of which comprise of some of the country’s best designers such as Andy Bandy, Celeste and Cassey Gan.

This year’s event is sponsored by Lexus, Samsung and AmBank.

“Each of them is not just supporting us financially; I believe they truly offer something special that changes the way we work, communicate, and interact with technology.

“They open a world of financial opportunities during these critical times and provide advice on the best choices available to businesses that are being transformed,” said Tan.

A Malaysian textile exhibition under KLFW’s Thread of Heritage initiative will take place from November 3 to November 7 to pay homage to local fabrics and their history.

This year’s exhibition is showcased by Cheminahsayang, curated by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and produced exclusively by Yus of Kakee Batik.

To further encourage a greater appreciation for Malaysian textiles, KLFW has collaborated with Taylor’s University and Barbie Mattel for The Patung Project which aims to preserve Malaysia’s diverse arts and crafts across different ethnicities.

The new initiative features 12 Barbie Dolls dressed in versatile garments based on four artisanal themes – Nyonya Beading, Tekat Embroidery, Calligraphy and Henna.

This year’s event also marks the first-ever Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards 2021 that celebrates both industry and designers to highlight undiscovered talents, presented by Lexus Malaysia.

For more details visit klfashionweek.com.