Bosnian man builds a house that rotates so his wife can get a different view whenever she wants (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A Bosnian man built a house that rotates for his wife so that she can change the view out of her window whenever she wants.

Vojin Kusic, from Srbac, told the Associated Press that when he and his wife got married, he built a home for his family where the bedrooms faced the sun.

As a result, the living room faced away from the road, and his wife complained that she couldn’t see guests walking up to their home.

The 72-year-old later remodelled the home, tearing the wall between the home’s bedrooms and turning the space into a living room.

He further transformed the home when two of his three children moved out six years ago, adding that he remodelled the layout so his remaining son could live on the top floor while he moved downstairs with his wife.

During the remodeling, Kusic added the spinning feature.

He told AP that he built the rotating mechanism with electric motors and wheels from a military transport vehicle.

Kusic told Reuters that he “got tired of” his wife’s complaints with their former home so he told her he would build her a rotating house which she can spin as she wishes.

Inspired by Serbian-American inventors Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, Kusic said it took him six years to build the house, which rotates on a 23-foot axis beneath the floor.

“This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge,” he said, adding that he built the new house entirely himself.

At its slowest speed, the house can make a full circle in 24 hours while at its fastest, the home can complete one rotation in 22 seconds.