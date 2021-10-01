Street vendor in Indonesia pays for dream car costing RM80,000 using savings in coins

A street vendor and his wife saved up coins for three years to get their dream car. — Picture via Facebook/Asriadi Syamsuddin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — An Indonesian couple finally got to drive away in their dream car, a Toyota Rush, using coins they had saved for three years.

Asriadi Syamsuddin and wife Ratna, who own a street store in Kota Makassar, spent their savings from sales and revenue.

According to Suara.com, they kept their coins in water containers and currency notes in card boxes until they had accumulated a total of RM80,000 (273 million rupiah).

Syamsuddin explained that he was determined to save up, with most of the savings given by customers in spare change during their purchase at his shop.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been saving for three years because I’ve never counted the amount.

“When I saw that the water container used to keep the coins was full, I took it out and realised that the total amounted to hundreds of millions of rupiah.”

A Toyota employee assisted the man in calculating the amount of money needed in order to purchase the vehicle.

According to the branch manager Ariefyanto Arsjad, this is the first time his branch has welcomed a customer who has brought money in water containers to purchase a vehicle.

“This is an unusual experience for us because we have never seen customers buying cars using coins.

“When we calculated, we realised that Syamsuddin brought enough money amounting RM79,269 (271 million rupiah) to purchase a Toyota Rush.”