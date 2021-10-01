Nikka City Sentral units now up for grabs with 100pc financing and no down payment

Nikka City Sentral is a high-rise low-density condominium situated a stone’s throw from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre. ― Picture courtesy of Kirana Kemajuan Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― First and second Malaysian home buyers should no longer be worried about the burden of forking out the down payment, especially in the current economic climate.

Nikka City Sentral in Kuala Lumpur by Kirana Kemajuan Sdn Bhd is now more accessible than ever as it has partnered with Maybank Islamic to offer the HouzKEY financing facility.

The financing solution offers assistance to first and second home buyers in owning their dream house with 100 per cent financing and no down payment required.

The scheme is an alternative home ownership solution where one can enjoy financing at a minimum monthly rate from RM1,100 per month for the first five years.

It allows the buyers to settle early by refinancing, sell it over to a third-party buyer or continue with the HouzKEY arrangement one year after vacant possession.

Kirana Kemajuan director Lee Tuan Khoon said they were delighted to work with Maybank Islamic to allow Malaysians to have more choices when it comes to securing a home at Nikka City Sentral.

“With homes at Nikka City Sentral starting from RM499,356, all home buyers are encouraged to take advantage of the government’s extended Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) as they may also benefit from stamp duty exemptions and memorandum of transfer waivers.”

Commenting on the property market in Malaysia, Maybank real estate ventures managing director Sally Lye, said the country’s population was still growing and that implies houses would be needed.

“We believe there will be continued demand for quality housing as the property market sentiment improves so we are pleased to partner with Kirana Kemajuan to offer Nikka City Sentral under our HouzKEY homeownership solution.

“Allowing more Malaysians to own their dream home with minimal upfront costs linked to purchasing a property, homeowners only need to pay a three-month refundable security deposit upon execution of the HouzKEY Home Financing Agreements.”

Lye said the government was encouraging people to buy properties by extending the Home Ownership Campaign, while the financing rate remained low with the overnight policy rate at 1.75 per cent.

Delivering value

The high-rise low-density condominium comprises 223 units with sizes ranging from 965sq ft to 1,264sq ft.

The units come with layout designs of either four or five rooms in dual-key arrangements.

All units also come with three bathrooms.

The dual-key layout allows one to have maximum privacy if the other half of the apartment is rented out, and it also provides for an effective partition between work and living spaces for those who are drawn to working from home.

According to Lee, the pandemic has brought about additional challenges such as rising construction costs stemming from higher material and logistical costs.

“We however stayed true to our mission to deliver the best possible value to our customers.”

Nikka City Sentral comes with modern amenities to offer an exceptional living experience. ― Picture courtesy of Kirana Kemajuan Sdn Bhd

Convenient connectivity

Located at Bandar Sri Permaisuri in Cheras, the residential development is a stone’s throw from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

The condominium is within 10km away from popular landmarks such as Mid Valley Mega Mall, Bukit Bintang and KLCC.

This connectivity does not end with roads, as the residential building can boast of superb connectivity with Klang Valley’s rail network as it is only 50m away from the Salak Selatan LRT station, which is on the Sri Petaling Line.

Further afield, residents can also walk 500 metres to the KTM Salak Selatan station to catch the KTM Komuter train.

There is also room for capital appreciation as the Salak Selatan LRT station has been widely speculated as an interchange between the Sri Petaling LRT and the upcoming MRT3 or Circle Line.

It is also merely two stops away from the currently under construction Chan Sow Lin MRT station, which allows one to commute to Bandar Malaysia, Cyberjaya, and Putrajaya by mid-2023 using the Putrajaya Line.

Great surroundings

Located right smack within a mature neighbourhood, residents are never far away from conveniences that are vital for modern urban life.

For healthcare needs, Hospital UKM is less than three kilometres away, whilst for outdoor recreation, Taman Tasik Permaisuri is a mere two-kilometre drive.

The swimming pool comes with a panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur city. ― Picture courtesy of Kirana Kemajuan Sdn Bhd

Well-endowed with facilities

At Nikka City Sentral, there are several activity spaces to keep the residents occupied.

The main attraction is an elevated jogging track that spans the Hyper Deck to give residents the room to jog, run, or just casually unwind.

For those who want more excitement, there is an indoor boxing deck, while children may enjoy the outdoor Ultra Park to run free within a secured environment.

You may also take a dip in the pool with the city view or enjoy the city skyline from the Panora-Bar and Sky Kitchen that is designed for rooftop gatherings.

All units come ready with smart home systems that allow one to monitor visitors.

These smart home systems also allow parents to monitor their children at home and control energy use remotely through the Smart Home Kit Gateway.

The main door to each unit will be armed with a digital lock, which even works without Wi-Fi to minimise the possibility of hacking.

Early bird home buyers will receive their unit with a 65-inch smart TV as well as air-conditioners (for selected unit types only) together with their smart home system.