Adopt, don’t buy: DBKL resumes pet adoption drive in hopes to find loving homes for strays

Anybody interested in adopting the strays in DBKL’s animal pound should get an appointment first before visiting the centre. — Picture via Facebook/DewanBandarayaKualaLumpur

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) resumed its pet adoption drive two days ago to encourage pet lovers to adopt its strays.

Its health and environment department director Dr Umi Ahmad told Malay Mail that it was welcoming more pet lovers to adopt the strays after fewer people visited its animal pound during the movement control order.

“Anybody interested in adopting the strays have to make an appointment first and we are open every day.

“The adoption fee for a cat is RM15, puppies are priced at RM17.50 while the fee for a grown dog is RM35.

“The adoption fee is such as it is needed to buy animal food as we feed the animals thrice a day, maintenance fee and even cleaning their cages.”

Dr Umi added that anyone interested in adopting puppies and dogs needed to pay an additional RM10 for the dog’s license.

While the dogs and cats in the pound have not been neutered and spayed, she hopes that their potential adopters would do so.

“Our DBKL dog catchers get about 30 to 40 strays daily and if more people come to adopt, we can reduce the number of strays on the streets.

“The numbers vary as some strays would have moved from one place to another.

“But we really hope that more people will come forward and provide loving homes for these strays,” she said.