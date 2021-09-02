Japanese dad sends heartwarming note to American paralympian Sam Grewe after being inspired by his courage

Grewe's post on the note he received has gone viral with many saying that it was a sweet note sent to the athlete. — Picture via TwitterandInstagram/SamGrewe

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — A Japanese man’s heartwarming note to American paralympic high jumper Sam Grewe has gone viral on Twitter.

Grewe posted a picture of the message with captions, “A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete.

“Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it,” he wrote.

Masaki Kando wrote that he is currently working for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee and is the father of 13-year-old Haruki.

“My son had osteosarcoma of his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on rotationplasty.

“Although I knew the details of the rotationplasty surgery, I was very anxious because there was no misinformation about its after function in Japan.

“You gave courage to my family. We are grateful to you,” read the note.

Kando also said that the family supported the athlete for his high jump event on August 31.

The post on Twitter had since gone viral since it was posted on Grewe’s Twitter two days ago with over 57,600 likes.

Grewe bagged a gold medal in the men’s T63 high jump event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer at the age of 13 and made the decision to have his right leg amputated.