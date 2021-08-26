Merdeka giveaway: Cut X Dignity offers 10 days of free haircuts

Free haircuts for fully vaccinated individuals. — Photo courtesy of Cut X Dignity

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Some Malaysians have been waiting to get their haircuts since the nationwide stoppage of salons during the movement control order.

Such establishments have recently been allowed to operate again.

Recognising this, Cut X Dignity has announced its initiative to give free haircuts to the public for ten days from August 27 to September 5, 2021.

Cut X Dignity is a transformative venture organised by local NGO, the Dignity for Children Foundation’s (Dignity).

Its senior hairstylist Rolizeen Tino Robinson said the salon has received overwhelming response from the public to utilise the privilege in conjunction with Merdeka Day celebration.

He said the management was taking necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19 although the employees were dealing with fully vaccinated customers.

“So far, 60 appointments have been scheduled as of today”.

“We’ve seen many reinfected cases in the country even after receiving both the vaccine shots.”

“We were told to sanitise our hands frequently and wear double masks,” he said.

However, he explained that the privilege is not applicable for kids below 12 years old as the management only welcomes those who carry a digital vaccination certificate.

“Customers must be fully vaccinated and received their second vaccination at least 14 days prior,” he added.

Robinson also said that the NGO was taking this opportunity to provide free haircuts as a way to help the community that supported it during the difficult times.

He advised the customers to make an appointment for their slots because walk-in customers will not be allowed and to be punctual as slots will be forfeited after 20 minutes

Those interested in scheduling an appointment may call cut X dignity at 018 — 233 5284 or 03 4041 1399.

Those who want to contribute despite the free services available can do so to cut X Dignity.

Each and every donation will go towards Dignity’s food distribution programme.