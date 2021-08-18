Kuning the dog turns 17 and Rawang’s Furry Friends Farm has kibble donation drive to celebrate it

Kuning has been an ambassador of Furry Friends Farm since 2009 and in conjunction of its 17th birthday this year, the farm is having a kibble donation campaign. — Picture via Facebook/ Furry Friends Farm, Malaysia

IPOH, Aug 17 — Kuning, the ambassador of animal sanctuary Furry Friends Farm (FFF), is used to having birthday celebrations.

In fact, the no-kill shelter has been celebrating the brown mutt’s birthday since 2012.

However, following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in March last year, its celebration had to be postponed.

This year, FFF decided to have a kibbles donation drive to celebrate Kuning’s, or affectionately known as Mr K, 17th birthday.

FFF president Myza Nordin said the drive was a two-prong strategy for the sanctuary, which also houses cats, poultry, rabbits and goats with 350 of them being dogs.

Myza said like any public-funded organisation, it had been badly affected by the MCO.

“Before the MCO, we could have fundraising events but with the MCO, we are dependent on well-wishers to keep us going.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Myza said the sanctuary, located at Kundang, Rawang, needed 3,000 kilogrammes of kibbles for its 350 dogs every month.

Kuning, said Myza, was a rescue from Pulau Selat Kering and had been staying at FFF since 2009.

In 2009, some 400 dogs were found abandoned on the desolate island by Pulau Ketam residents.

The Star reported that many of them are believed to have died of hunger while the stronger ones survived by eating canine carcasses.

Kuning was instrumental in helping rescuers by swimming to Pulau Selat Kering and herding the dogs into cages and traps set by the rescue teams.

Myza said since starting the drive on August 1, a total of 73 bags had been collected.

“Our target is 150 bags but if we could achieve 200 bags it will be even more fantastic as for every 100 bags the Sanctuary is given an even better ‘trade offer’,” she said.

For those who want to participate, they can transfer the value of bags that they want to donate to Public Bank Berhad (AC number: 317 884 2626) with the account name Furry Friends Farm.

“They can then Whatsapp the transaction slip to 0163717692 and indicate their name,” added Myza.

The sanctuary also welcomes monetary donations.

Myza said the sanctuary needed about RM50,000 monthly to look after its residents.

“The cost includes salaries for three workers and one sanctuary manager, food and medical care for the animals.”

For further details about the FFF, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/furryfriendsfarmmalaysia.