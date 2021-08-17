Man in India kills snake by biting it after it bit him

A snake was bitten to death in India by a man the reptile bit earlier. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A tribal man in the remote village of Jajpur district in Odisha, India killed a snake by biting it to death after the reptile bit him earlier.

India Times reported that Kishore Badra, 45, was returning home at night when he was bitten.

“Something bit me on my leg while I was returning home on foot,” he said.

“I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake.

In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot.”

After killing the snake, Badra brought its body home and showed it to his wife.

The tale then went viral in his village and villagers asked Badra to get treated at the hospital.

Badra, however, refused and went to a traditional healer where it was found the bite had no impact on him.

Badra is not the first person to bite a snake.

In July 2019, a 60-year-old man in Gujarat died from snakebite but before his death, Parvat Gala Baria bit the reptile, killing it.

A village chief reportedly said Parvat was standing near where maize was being loaded from a field onto a truck where a snake slithered out.

While others near him ran away, he stood there claiming he had caught snakes before.

He managed to catch the snake but the reptile bit him on his hands and face.

Moments before his death, Parvat bit and killed the reptile.