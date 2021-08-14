Mine’s a barkarita: A London bar for pampered pooches

Would your dog fancy a cocktail? — iStock pic via ETX Studio

LONDON, August 14 — The “After Bark” bar and cafe looks like any trendy watering hole in east London, with its neon sign and tables made of repurposed barrels and cable reels.

But the menu is divided into “hounds” and “humans”, with cocktails for regulars and “puptails” for their four-legged friends.

The doggie drinks, specially made and placed on the floor, are made of natural, healthy ingredients but go by racy names such as “Sex on the b****”.

“The ‘puptails’ that we have here on the menu, they are made out of raw beets, raw carrots, teas made with dandelions and burdock,” says founder and owner Jamie Swan.

“Things that basically we would put in refreshing teas that are good for us, ginseng for instance, but that are also really good for them.”

Meanwhile dog owners sitting at tables can order alcoholic cocktails such as a “Barkarita” or a “Bloodhound Mary”.

Dogs mingle with one another and Mochi, a terrier in a mauve hooded top, clambers onto a table to take a snack from her owners, Rhema Moses and Jordan Barnes.

“We’ve been to other dog-friendly places but none that we’ve let our dog run this freely everywhere, so it’s new for us,” says Moses.

At a year-old, Mochi missed out on puppy classes and early socialisation during the coronavirus lockdown, says Barnes.

“This has turned into a really cool place, just where she can meet other dogs, and interact with other humans as well.”

On the floor, dogs sample a £10 (US$14) taster menu of four puptails, served in glasses on a wooden stand.

A cocker spaniel immediately snaffles the “lick and mix” snacks, while eying the drinks more warily.

Swan describes the venue as a “dogs and humans community centre”, offering both a chance to socialise in a relaxed way.

“Especially in lockdown, there are a lot of dog owners that feel like they’re by themselves,” says the bar’s dog daycare leader Bella Ryan.

The bar allows people to meet each other and “just let their dogs run around and socialise in a more chilled setting, over a drink as well,” she adds. — ETX Studio