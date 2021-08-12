Emirates Airline releases behind the scenes video of its Burj Khalifa ad after social media users deemed it fake (VIDEO)

A screenshot from the Emirates Airline commercial. ― Screenshot via Instagram/ Emirates

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Dubai-based Emirates Airline have released a behind the scenes video of the making of its We’re on Top of the World commercial after social media users deemed it as fake.

The comments came in after the airline company uploaded an ad on their Instagram which shows a woman clad in Emirates's flight attendant uniform standing on top of the 828 metres Burj Khalifa.

The woman was also seen holding up placards that read “Moving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the United Kingdom’s (UK) amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly better.”

Although many were impressed, some were skeptical and claimed that the ad had been made using a green screen and special effects.

In response to the claims, Emirates uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of their ad which shows how their team prepared for the commercial.

“Emirates has taken you to some amazing places, even filming on top of the world. The Burj Khalifa by Emaar is the world’s tallest building at 828 metres,” Emirates said in the video.

“Filming at the pinnacle took rigorous training and strict safety protocol. From level 160, we climbed up for over an hour to reach the top.

“To make one of the highest ads ever filmed.”

The woman in the commercial is a professional UK skydiver named Nicole Smith-Ludvik.

She is among the few individuals who has made it on top of the world’s tallest building apart from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Shiekh Hamdan Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum.

Ludvik who took the chance to share the ad on her Instagram also captioned that the commercial was one of her most amazing and exciting stunts she ever did.

“A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea!

“It was a pleasure being part of the team,” Ludvik said in the post.

Emirates’s behind-the-scenes video has garnered over 1.7 million views on Instagram with over 8,000 comments from social media users who are in awe of the video.

The commercial came to be after the UAE was removed off the red list of UK’s international travel curbs and was upgraded into the amber’s list last Wednesday.