Covid-19: Dog tugs at heartstrings with show of loyalty after trying to follow owner taken to Bangkok hospital

As its owner gets wheeled into an ambulance, a pet dog is seen trying to get into the vehicle as well. — TikTok screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― A mongrel in Thailand has tugged at the heartstrings of social media users when it wanted to follow its owner, suspected to be Covid-19 positive, to the hospital.

A recording showing the dog trying to jump onto the stretcher carrying its owner as she is wheeled by health workers in personal protective equipment into an ambulance has gone viral.

The Nation Thailand reported that the owner was being taken by health workers from her home in Samut Songkhram, Bangkok.

The woman's husband had passed away from Covid-19 a day earlier.

The dog was raised by the couple since it was a puppy.

It will now be looked after by the couple's son following the woman's admission into the hospital.

Since April, Covid-19 had been ravaging the kingdom with almost 20,000 new cases reported daily.