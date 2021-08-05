US great-grandmother makes modelling debut at 99, proves that age is no barrier

Helene Simon is breaking barriers and proving to the world that you can be a model at any age. — Picture via instagram/saiebeauty

PETALING JAYA, August 5 – American citizen Helene Simon, 99, has gone viral for proving that age has no limit to becoming a skincare model.

Simon, recently became the face of her granddaughter’s New York-based skincare brand Saie Beauty, featuring some of the brand’s mascara and lip gloss.

She is also seen wearing a huge smile.

Saie beauty’s founder Laney Crowell told Good Morning America that she initially asked her Instagram community whether she should get her grandmother on board as the face of Saie to which everyone said yes.

“But when I asked Nanna, initially she said ‘absolutely not’.

“Then I persisted and encouraged her to show the world that a 99-year-old woman can still be represented.

“It wasn’t till I said that she would be the oldest model that made her change her mind to join onboard,” she said.

Simon, fondly known as ‘Nanna’ in the brand’s Instagram posts, told the news portal that the photoshoot was incredible and the whole experience was so fun.

“It definitely was a treat to get my hair and makeup done,” she said.

People magazine reported that she has six children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, also broke barriers when she was the face of fashion magazine CoverGirl at 69 in 2017.

Musk began modelling at the age of 15, but it was only in recent years that she became famous and appeared in campaigns for magazines such as Target, Elle Canada and Vogue Italia.