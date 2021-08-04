Over 100 pairs of Catherine Deneuve's shoes go under the hammer for charity

A selection of designer shoes belonging to Catherine Deneuve will go under the hammer at Artcurial in September. ― Picture courtesy of Artcurial

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Aug 4 ― Over 100 pairs of shoes from the personal wardrobe of one of the greatest icons of fashion and French cinema, Catherine Deneuve, are set to go up for auction, September 7 to 14. This 100 per cent digital sale will be held in benefit of the French charity, Les Restos du Cœur.

Calling all shoe addicts! This auction is made for you. Artcurial's Fashion & Luxury Accessories department will be holding an exceptional sale of no fewer than 125 pairs of shoes belonging to Catherine Deneuve, worn on the most prestigious red carpets, as well as in the front rows of fashion's most glamorous shows. And to top it off, this online sale will benefit France's Les Restos du Coeur charity, which provides food packages and free meals to the poor and homeless.

Dressed for decades by the biggest names in luxury fashion ― including Yves Saint Laurent ― Catherine Deneuve is considered a silver-screen icon around the world, as well as a true fashion inspiration for many women, of all generations. So, it's a dream come true for many a fashionista to have access to the French actress's wardrobe, if only a small part of its contents.

That's exactly what Artcurial is offering with its upcoming sale in aid of Les Restos du Coeur, which features pumps, ankle boots, thigh boots and sandals worn by the Belle de Jour star. And there's all manner of styles to choose from, with satin, patent leather, glazed leather and suede, not to mention closed- and open-toe designs, round or pointed toes, and finishes in black or all kinds of other colors. Designers include Louboutin, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Roger Vivier.

The sale will feature around 20 lots by Yves Saint Laurent, including a pair of Opyum pumps (estimate: €100 (RM501) - 120) and a pair of Tribute sandals (estimate: €80 - 120), but also about 20 pairs of Prada shoes, including a pair of red suede sandals worn by Catherine Deneuve for the screening of the film Bastards (Les Salauds) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 (estimate: €70 - 90). However, buyers might want to make sure they're somewhere near Catherine Deneuve's shoe size ― namely between EU size 37 and 39.5 ― if they hope to step out in the fashion icon's stilettos.

In addition to this exceptional selection of shoes, the auction will feature other accessories, such as a Jil Sander tote bag, a Roger Vivier cigarette case and a Saint Laurent purse. Held September 7 to 14, the auction will benefit the Les Restos du Coeur charity. ― ETX Studio