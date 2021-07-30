Johor man offering free SPM online tuition with friends for anyone in need, inspired by late friend’s kindness

Cheong (left) and his friends have organised a plan to teach different subjects on different days of the week. ― Picture courtesy of Christopher Cheong

PETALING JAYA, July 29 ― Johor man Christopher Cheong lost a close friend of his in Kenneth to testicular cancer this year.

It was hard for him as it meant not being able to read books together and have intellectual debates and discussions about current events.

Kenneth’s admirable kindness however left a huge impact on Cheong, who was inspired to give free Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) lessons.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the 22-year-old said that Kenneth was a kind soul who cared for the underprivileged and even gave free physics tuition to a church member.

“Kenneth taught me to care for those around me and that was why I initiated the free tuition initiative especially to those from poorer families.

“It also hit me that I too wanted to give back to society because knowledge should be shared and teaching is a great way to do that.”

Cheong, who was retrenched from his job in the food and beverage industry last year said that there is no better time to help anyone in need than the present.

Although he doesn’t have the financial resources to help the poor, he wants to use what he has learned over the years to make lessons fun for students.

“It has been a hard year for me after losing my job to the Covid-19 pandemic because I did feel down, but I finally mustered the courage to do teaching which requires my time and effort to research lessons for students.

“Together with a few other friends, we will be starting online tuition for SPM students next week in Chemistry, Biology, Science, History and Mathematics.

“Discord will be our main platform and will include pictures, videos, and interactive quizzes,” he said.

Cheong added that he will be teaching history, a subject that he loves thanks to the dedication of his Form 3 teacher.

He and his friends hope that students will enjoy the interactive online tuition with the help of various online applications.

Those interested to join the SPM classes can contact Cheong at 017-610 1852 or [email protected].