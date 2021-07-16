‘We need sleep’: Woman in Houston sets up hilarious website to get dog adopted

US woman sets up hilarious website to get dog adopted. — Picture via Facebook/ Christine Clauder

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A dog fosterer in Houston, United States created a hilarious website in a bid to get a dog its forever home.

Christine Clauder had been fostering Hank, a one-year-old Siberian black mouth cur since May and put up the adoption site a month later claiming her family needs sleep.

The website, PleaseAdoptHank.com, notes that Hank is both loyal and neutered to prevent anyone from being ‘subjected to any of his hellspawn.’

As of Friday, Hank is still with Clauder.

According to the website, Hank is said to know basic commands such as ‘sit,’ ‘down,’ ‘shake,’ and ‘why are you so f — mental, stop chewing on that and get in your f— kennel.’ He’ll f — stand in between your legs [while you’re cooking] and trip you up while you’re holding knives’.

“He’s 54 pounds of pure, unadulterated, kinetic energy with eyes like the ocean.”

“We’re all tired of Hank. Not because we don’t love him, we’re just TIRED. It’s like he drank ALL OF OUR COFFEE,” the adoption post adds.

Daily Mail quoted Clauder, who is a volunteer at the Abandoned Animal Rescue in Houston, as saying that the website was a ‘highly exaggerated for comical effect’.

Clauder said the humorous nature of the website is ‘geared toward (finding) exactly the kind of person Hank needs.’

“Also, if you’re trying to adopt Hank, that’s a serious deal, so please take it seriously. We’re just trying to get a permanent home for this goofball. Leave the funny to us; we deserve it since we can’t sleep and all. Love, Hank’s very exhausted foster family,” the disclaimer reads.

Clauder told the portal that she was in the midst of reviewing several adoption applications.

While no decision has been made, if someone feels they have a connection with Hank, they should apply, she added.