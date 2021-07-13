Japanese senior citizen gets inoculated with four doses of vaccine, thought it would offer extra protection against Covid-19

Japanese senior citizen gets himself vaccinated four times thinking it will offer him extra protection against Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A Japanese senior citizen had himself inoculated four times for Covid-19 thinking it would offer him additional protection.

SoraNews24 reported that the octogenarian, from Teshikaga in Hokkaido, had gotten the jabs between April and July.

The man is reported to frequently travel to a hospital outside of Teshikaga due to his job, making him eligible to be vaccinated in the first phase that was allocated for health care workers.

He received the first double dose of shots in April and May.

In June, he received a notification from the authorities that he would be vaccinated in the second phase allocated for senior citizens, which he took up.

The man’s double vaccination came to light when the hospital which vaccinated the man in April and May sent a bill to the authorities for vaccinating the man.

“I thought the more times I got it, the more effective it would be,” the man reportedly explained why he decided to go back for the second round of Covid-19 shots.

Following the revelation, the man’s physical condition has been checked but no abnormalities have been observed.