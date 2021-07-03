Escape to a tiny house in the trees overlooking a Norwegian fjord

In Norway, the Woodnest treehouse cabins overlook a fjord. ― Picture via Instagram

OSLO, July 3 ― On a steep hillside on the edge of a fjord above the town of Odda in Norway, you'll find small huts suspended six meters above the ground. These Woodnest cabins, designed by the Norwegian architecture studio Helen & Hard, provide an oasis of calm in a minimalist setting.

This summer, escape the noise and crowds with a trip to Odda, Norway. At the southern end of Sørfjorden, a 38-kilometer-long fjord, you'll find the Woodnest huts. Located on a hillside, these cabins overlook a breathtaking landscape. However, access to the tiny treehouses must be earned. You'll have to walk for 20 minutes before reaching your room, covering a steep and winding path. But the walk is worth it. Once you arrive, a footbridge takes you up to your lodgings. And beware, if you're prone to vertigo, as these small constructions are suspended six meters above the ground.

‘A unique spatial experience’

These cabins are the work of the Norwegian agency Helen & Hard. The project presented several challenges to the architects, who had to deal with the topography of a steep site, located right in the middle of the woods. To support the mini cabins, they opted for steel collars attached to the trunks of living pine trees.

“Stemming from the client's wish to create a unique spatial experience that connects to both the ordinary and extraordinary sensation of climbing and exploring trees, our aim was to create a space that truly embodies what it means to dwell in nature,” the architecture studio, founded in 1996 in Norway, told Dezeen magazine.

Blending into the woods

The interior spaces have been designed around the tree trunks, with wood used to make the walls, ceilings, floor and certain furnishings. Each of the cabins is just 15 square meters in size, with a sleeping area, bathroom, kitchen and living space overlooking the fjord. To protect the Woodnest cabins from the elements, the studio chose to cover them in a layer of wood shingles, blending in seamlessly with the landscape while also nodding to the tradition of timber construction in Norway. ― ETX Studio