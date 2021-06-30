British octogenarians hook up using dating app, end up getting married

Clark(left) and Coffin got married earlier this month after meeting on a dating application. ― Picture via Facebook/FredaClark

PETALING JAYA, June 30 ― Two British octogenarians have proven that love has no boundaries after tying the knot thanks to a dating app that hooked them up.

Metro UK reported that relatives of both Freda Clark, 81, and retiree Euan Coffin, 84, mooted the idea of installing a dating app to which they both agreed.

While Clark’s husband had passed away three years ago, Coffin lost his ex-wife nine years ago.

Clark also told the news portal that she was struggling with loneliness for some time.

“My granddaughter made me this digital profile for a particular dating site.

“Although I told her not to make one as it was such a silly idea, she was adamant and did it.”

At first, Clark and Coffin took notice of each other’s profile especially when they saw mutual interests such as gardening and dogs.

After a few exchanges, Clark and Coffin agreed to meet up for the first time outside a shopping centre in Birmingham, Lidl, because Clark didn’t want to give her address out straight away.

So they had afternoon tea at a garden centre instead.

Over the course of time, the pair grew closer and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, they both became acquainted with each other’s social bubble.

“We both said we didn’t want anything serious, just friendship at first.

“During the lockdown, Coffin would spend a few nights of the week with me.

“He bought me a brooch as a gift and asked me if I would prefer if it was a ring, and he got down on one knee and of course I said yes, and now we are married,” Clark said.

The couple got married earlier this month at restaurant The Guildhall in Poole, Dorset, in front of 22 guests, while their reception took place at a local pub.

Both Clark and Coffin’s families also hope that they both enjoy each other’s relationship and stay well enough to enjoy life as much as they can.