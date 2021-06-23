From Korean street food to K-beauty products, South Korea’s convenience store emart24 hits Bangsar South

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Korean street food, exclusive snacks and K-beauty products has arrived in Malaysia courtesy of South Korea’s convenience store emart24.

With its first Reserve Store opening its doors in Bangsar South, Malaysians can now enjoy various Korean’s goodies from prominent brands such as I’m e and No Brand.

The store also offers authentic K-beauty products through its collaboration with K-beauty products distributor, OnlyKorea.

The emart24 convenience store in Bangsar South will be the first of 300 targeted stores to be launch within the next five years. — Picture courtesy of emart24

The Bangsar South’s branch is the first of 300 targeted to be launched in the country over the next five years with each Reserve Store having its own distinctive characters.

According to its Malaysia’s chief executive officer, Vuitton Pang, emart24 which is known for their consumer-first approach in Korea, aims to deliver a fresh new experience to the convenience store scene in Malaysia.

emart24 which is operated by the Shinsegae Group, is also the first convenience stor\e chain in Korea to introduce unmanned convenience stores.

Pang also said that the group was continuously adopting innovative ideas such as self-checkout kiosks and purchase tracking to further enhance customer experience.

“Especially now, in the current climate, contactless payments are the preferred method for both consumers and businesses.

“With emart24’s technological advances in Korea, our long-term goal is to gradually introduce these innovations in Malaysia,” Pang said.

emart24 will also be opening its General Store in Hartamas soon which promises a wider offering of Korean treats and cosmetics.

Besides that, the convenience store also ensures that all ingredients used for their fresh food and ready-to-eat meals are sourced from halal-certified suppliers.

“We are a trendy lifestyle convenience store that brings forth elements of the Korean retail experience within your neighbourhood, making this easily accessible and affordable for all.

“We see no reason why you cannot mix trendy with convenience in your everyday life.”

emart24, established in 2014, has opened over 5,000 stores in South Korea within the past seven years.