Avoid sexual activities to stay Covid-19 free, Thai health department tells citizens

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― Thai health officials continue to tighten health and safety protocols to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases in the Kingdom, as the daily tally remains above the 2,000 mark.

Apart from mask-wearing and physical distancing measures, the health department has extended its advice to between the sheets in a bid to fight the pandemic.

The Health Department office of reproductive health director Dr Peerayuth Sanukul recently recommended lovers and spouses to avoid sex if there are risks of catching Covid-19.

He was also quoted by Thai PBS World telling people to avoid having sex with strangers for the time being.

“Having sex during the Covid-19 pandemic is a health risk and, therefore, they should consider the risks and consequences to themselves and others in society before having sex.”

He said that, if a person has tested positive for the virus, or is awaiting their test result, they should refrain from having sex until they are cleared of the disease.

Thailand recorded over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Early this week Thailand prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha apologised and took the blame for the Covid-19 vaccination delays his nation is currently facing.

So far, slightly more than five million of its almost 70 million population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.