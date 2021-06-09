British farmer uses tractor to remove car blocking his driveway

A British farmer took extreme measures to remove a car blocking his driveway. — Screencap via Facebook/Dash Cam Yorkshire UK

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — An English farmer at Barnard Castle, Co Durham took the extreme measure to remove a car blocking his way — by using his tractor.

The Sun reported that the car was one of a dozen vehicles that were parked all over the picturesque countryside during the weekend.

A footage of the incident shared on social media, begins with the yellow forklift driving down a track behind a dry-stone wall while a shirtless man wearing shorts believed to be the owner of the car, films the incident with his phone.

The farmer then speeds up as he approaches a stationary grey car — before ramming it towards the main road.

The shirtless man begins kicking the tyres on the forklift before the car is lifted into the air and flipped onto its roof.

The farmer continues to ram the car off the land onto the country road as the man desperately tries to stop him.

But the forklift suddenly reverses and swings around, violently knocking the shirtless man to the ground.

Mail Online reported that the car was parked in the farmer’s driveway, and that he had requested the owners to move them, but they refused to comply.

A friend of the farmer Mark Nicholson said the farmer had been ‘driven mad by these lot’ with anti-social behaviour leaving him at ‘the end of his tether’.

Durham Constabulary confirmed a report of the incident had been lodged but no arrests have been made yet.