Malaysian sellers listing empty food packaging for BTS’ McDonald’s meal sets for sale online as craze continues

Local sellers are already reselling empty packages of the set meal on several online shopping platforms. — Screenshot from Carousell

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Two days after the much-anticipated launch of McD X BTS Meal, BTS fever rages on.

Malaysia, the first Asian country to get a taste of it in a list of the first 12 to debut it, saw high demand on day one.

Fans, known as ARMY, led an overwhelming number of orders that led to the crash of both the McDonald’s delivery app and online delivery service on its website.

Yesterday on day two, local sellers were already reselling empty packaging materials of the set meal on several online shopping platforms.

The boy band’s signature meal includes 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, a medium serving of fries, a medium Coca-Cola along with exclusive sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

The price for the BTS Meal starts at RM15.70 but differ depending on the delivery services.

The set meal comes with exclusive BTS packaging which are currently being resold on online shopping platforms such as Carousell and Shopee.

On Shopee, some were selling the empty BTS Meal sets with prices ranging from RM10 to RM50.

The set includes a paper bag, a nugget box and a paper cup with the BTS logo printed on.

On Carousell, local sellers can be seen selling the empty BTS meal packages separately.

Seller Meiganleong was offering the BTS Meal’s paper cup for RM20, while seller Kristylpy_ offered the BTS Meal’s dipping sauces for RM30 while falloutleya listed a BTS Meal paper bag for RM50.

Several witty Malaysians took the chance to poke some fun with the BTS Meal craze.

Malaysians also took the chance for some laughs with the BTS Meal phenomenon. — Screenshot from Carousell

Carousell seller, Kyzson can be seen advertising the empty BTS Meal sets for a whopping RM999 along with a whimsical description.

“If you buy this, BTS will visit your dream and next day win Jackpot TOTO!” he wrote in the description.

On Twitter, user Mo Nazmi Ahmad tweeted a photo of a piece of chicken nugget along with a caption claiming it was from the BTS Meal and he is looking for serious buyers.

“Hey guys, I have the BTS nugget for sale. Only one left.

“Selling it for RM250 (negotiable for serious buyers),” he wrote on the tweet.