New Zealand YouTuber raises more than RM30,000 for children's hospital from auction of cardboard Lamborghini (VIDEO)

New Zealand YouTuber David Jones raised more than NZ$10,000 from the auction of his cardboard Lamborghini. ― Screen capture via YouTube/ davidsjones

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 ― A New Zealand YouTuber has raised more than NZ$10,000 (RM 30,191) for a children's hospital from the auction of a cardboard Lamborghini made by him.

In the video description on his YouTube, David Jones, from Auckland, said he could not take his mind off the car after driving it in Los Angeles.

“I can't afford to buy one and nobody will rent a Lambo to a 22-year-old, so I am stuck with one option, I need to make my own,” New Zealand portal stuff quoted Jones as saying.

To make his 'Cardborghini', Jones found a paper model for a Lamborghini online where he used the design and made it five times bigger.

“The whole project took about two-and-a-half weeks to complete. Making the cardboard body took around one week and the driving skeleton took one-and-a-half weeks,” Jones said.

A video showing Jones, from the Hibiscus Coast, building the cardboard car had since been viewed more than one million times.

As to how the “car” is powered, Jones said he initially wanted to use his electric skateboard motor, but found out it was not really strong enough to move such a big thing.

“So I opted for the next best thing, Fred Flintstone power. By that I mean just walking with my feet on the inside,” he said.

The YouTuber said he decided to sell the cardboard convertible because he did not have enough space in his garage to keep it.

Jones, who has 515,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, will donate the NZ$10,420 raised to Starship Children’s Hospital where he went for his cancer treatment when he was 14 years old.

Jones said he has many ideas for his next project, but hadn’t quite decided on what the next would be.