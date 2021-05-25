Indian couple’s mid-air wedding under investigation for breaking Covid-19 regulations (VIDEO)

A couple in India rented out a Boeing 737 to have their mid-air wedding. ― Screenshot via Twitter/ Donthu Ramesh

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― A couple in India who rented out a Boeing 737 to have their mid-air wedding in the limelight ― for reportedly flaunting Covid-19 restrictions.

In a seven-second clip video of the mid-air ceremony shared by Twitter user Donthu Ramesh, the couple known as Rakesh and Dakshina from Madurai is along with their guests during the ceremony without face masks or social distancing.

It was reported that over 100 guests were involved in the mid-flight wedding ceremony as opposed to the maximum 50 allowed in most states in India.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

According to Times Of India, the couple booked a chartered flight from SpiceJet Airlines which took off from Madurai in the Tamil Nedu state on Sunday.

The flight took about two hours with its flight path including over historic Hindu temple, the Meenakshi Amman before returning to Madurai.

Following the incident, an Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) senior official said that the airline crew involved in the mid-air wedding have been taken off duty.

“The airline has also been directed to lodge complaints against those not following Covid-19 restrictions with relevant authorities,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a SpiceJet Airline’s spokesperson said that their Boeing 737 were booked under the pretext of a post-wedding joy ride by a travel agent.

“The agent and guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms as per the Covid-19 guidelines both at the airport and while onboard.

“The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety protocols to be followed by the cabin crews and advised to follow protocols laid down by the DGCA including restrictions on photography and videography.

“Despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers did not follow the Covid-19 guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules,” the spokesperson said.

Since April, India has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases which has reached over 400,000 positive cases daily.

Several states have imposed tough lockdowns over the past six weeks as India suffers a devastating Covid-19 wave that has seen more than 120,000 deaths.