Subang’s USJ1 free Covid-19 mass testing draws 5,096 participants with 130 suspected positive cases

Residents of USJ1 in Subang Jaya undergo free Covid-19 mass screening as part of the Selangor government initiative. — Picture courtesy of amirudinshari.com

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The free Covid-19 mass screening offered by the Selangor government saw 5,096 USJ1 residents throng Laman Sukan MPSJ in Subang Jaya to get tested yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Subang Jaya assemblywoman Michelle Ng said the mass testing saw 130 (or less than three per cent) suspected positive cases, which was in line with World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended positive rate of less than five per cent.

Despite scoring well within the WHO’s standard, Ng advised the people to continue the effort in complying with the standard operating procedures to combat the pandemic.

She noted that the suspected positive cases will be contacted by the Health Ministry for further actions.

The 31-year-old assemblywoman apologised for any mistakes or shortcomings during the one-day screening, which attracted an overwhelming crowd.

“We will learn from yesterday’s programme and strive to ensure that the process is improved if the programme is re-implemented.”

Ng also thanked the people who voluntarily signed up for the programme and got tested to break the chain of infections.

Meanwhile, SJ Echo editor Teoh Teik Hoong told Malay Mail that the one-day screening was the biggest carried out by the Selangor government.

Teoh said the mass testing started at 9am and went on until 4pm.

Based on the photos posted on SJ Scho Facebook page, the crowd consisted of people from various age groups, including children and the elderly.

The Selangor government announced on May 4 that it will provide free mass Covid-19 screenings to all those residing in every constituency as part of the Selangor Public Health Action Plan from May 8 onwards.

The initiative includes walk-in (pre-registered through the state-owned Myselangkah mobile application) and drive-thru options.

The mass testing initiative was launched to quickly detect and isolate the silent carriers of the Covid-19 infection in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in Selangor.

The upcoming free mass screening initiatives include constituencies in Klang and Petaling Jaya.